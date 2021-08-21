Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 21st (NIU, NXRT, OCUP, OEG, OM, ONDS, OPGN, PAYA, PFGC, PINC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, August 21st:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

