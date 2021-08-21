Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $632.62 million and $88.41 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.