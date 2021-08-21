Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $70,343.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars.

