Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

QSR stock opened at C$80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.05.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

