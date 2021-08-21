Reviewing MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) & PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MEI Pharma and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma -154.77% -61.56% -21.11% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MEI Pharma and PureTech Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $28.91 million 10.09 -$46.01 million ($0.26) -9.96 PureTech Health $11.77 million 115.86 $5.99 million $0.02 2,379.50

PureTech Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEI Pharma. MEI Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PureTech Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

MEI Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 215.32%. PureTech Health has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.39%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PureTech Health beats MEI Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

