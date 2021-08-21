Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $69,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.