Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON RMV opened at GBX 706.40 ($9.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

