Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTMVY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.20 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

