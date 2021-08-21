Rise Achieves Market Cap of $922,270.57 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $922,270.57 and $222.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,512,603 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

