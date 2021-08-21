Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,142,142 shares in the company, valued at C$10,442,242.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

TSE:NHK traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.82. 70,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,682. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

