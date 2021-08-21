ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.32 or 0.00497482 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001117 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.