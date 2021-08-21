ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $977,627.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00532367 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

