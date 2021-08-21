Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on RROTF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

