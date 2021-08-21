Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.14 or 0.00364645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $180,975.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00134446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,169.90 or 1.00086791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00931294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.42 or 0.06685544 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

