RWC Asset Management LLP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,085 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI traded up 0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 7.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,932,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,098,996. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

