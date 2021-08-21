SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $15.55 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.