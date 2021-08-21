Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.