SaTT Market Cap Achieves $3.76 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $108,833.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get SaTT alerts:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

