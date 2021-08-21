Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $50.85 on Friday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

