Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

