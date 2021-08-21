Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

