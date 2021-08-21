Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.