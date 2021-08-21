Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94.

