Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.35. 494,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

