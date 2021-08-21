Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

