Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

