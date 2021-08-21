SEEN Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006937 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $5,285.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

