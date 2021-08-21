Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.31 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $46.77 million and $12.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.