Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Tops $249,485.54

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $249,485.54 and $45,750.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

