Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $766,099.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $766,099.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105586 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

