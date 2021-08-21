ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $209,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $600.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

