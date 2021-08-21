SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

SFL stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

