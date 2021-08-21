Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 2,100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 2.7% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

