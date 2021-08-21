Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €187.00 ($220.00).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAE shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SAE opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

