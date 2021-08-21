Shopping (SPI) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Shopping has a market cap of $46.58 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $49.81 or 0.00100264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00149322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,633.70 or 0.99917648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00915217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.46 or 0.06611959 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,241 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

