Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 20.3%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $267.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

