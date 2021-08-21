Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Expands By 20.0%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.79 on Friday. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.
Austal Company Profile
