Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 20.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $296.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globant by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

