Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Increases By 20.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NUVR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51. Nuvera Communications has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

