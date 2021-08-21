Showcase Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Showcase has a market cap of $473,511.24 and $489,129.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00133638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00158780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.13 or 1.00509864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.37 or 0.00923322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.60 or 0.06611183 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,373,271 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

