Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $516,626.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Showcase has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $497,017.81 and $516,626.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,342,021 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

