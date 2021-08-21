Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.91 million and $3.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.