Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $205,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

