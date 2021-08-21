Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

SMWB stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.