Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SSD stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

