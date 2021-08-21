Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

