Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 664,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 399,527 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINT opened at $1.43 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

