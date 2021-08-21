Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,931 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.66% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

SIX opened at $39.04 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

