Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

