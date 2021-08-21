Skycoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $32.95 million and $909,881.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00149322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,633.70 or 0.99917648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00915217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.46 or 0.06611959 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

